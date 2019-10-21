|
|
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ontario on Saturday, October 12, 2019, Tom Beaton, formerly of Dixville, Quebec, at 68 years of age.
Dear father of Shawn Beaton and Christopher Beaton and step-father of Ian Trew and Angela Chow (David). Grandfather of Niko, Lucy, Audrey, Kayin, Issabel, Lillian "Lily", and Joe. Loving brother of the late Barbara Jean Beaton (the late Dale Smith), Susan Beaton, Helen Beaton, Peggy Beaton (Haigo Tikiryan), the late Shirley Beaton, Jamie Beaton (Marie), Nancy Beaton (Rob Palfrey).
Missed by his many nieces and nephews. Also missed by life-long friends Barbara Beaton and Betty Russell-MeHarry.
Cremation with interment of cremated remains at Cobourg Union Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre on Wednesday, October 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the A.L.S. Society.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 21, 2019