On October 26th, 2019 Tom passed away suddenly at his home with his wife, Robin Lundeborg, at his side. He was 57 years old. He was the son of the late Harley and the late Beverley (Peasley).
Besides his wife, he leaves to mourn his sons Dominik Potvin (Anne-Marie) and Adam Bryan; his grandchildren Leevia, Jayden Potvin and Colton Bryan as well as his sister Wendy (John Halley). He was the
son-in-law of Lorna Lundeborg (Art (Mandy) Mandigo) and brother-in-law to Andy & Kim Phaneuf. He will be missed by many other relatives and dear friends along with Diaz.
Family and friends will gather to receive condolences at the Centre funéraire Coopératif de la region de Coaticook, 284 Child St., Coaticook, QC, on Saturday November 2nd, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 1, 2019