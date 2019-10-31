Home

POWERED BY

Services
Centre Funeraire Cooperative Region de Coaticook
284 Child St.
Coaticook, QC J1A 2B7
(819) 849-6688
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas (Tom) Standish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas (Tom) Standish


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas (Tom) Standish Obituary
On October 26th, 2019 Tom passed away suddenly at his home with his wife, Robin Lundeborg, at his side. He was 57 years old. He was the son of the late Harley and the late ­Beverley (Peasley).

Besides his wife, he leaves to mourn his sons Dominik Potvin (Anne-Marie) and Adam Bryan; his ­grandchildren Leevia, Jayden Potvin and Colton Bryan as well as his sister Wendy (John Halley). He was the
son-in-law of Lorna Lundeborg (Art (Mandy) Mandigo) and brother-in-law to Andy & Kim Phaneuf. He will be missed by many other relatives and dear friends along with Diaz.

Family and friends will gather to ­receive condolences at the Centre funéraire Coopératif de la region de Coaticook, 284 Child St., Coaticook, QC, on Saturday November 2nd, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas (Tom)'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -