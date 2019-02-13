Home

More Obituaries for Tina Heatherington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Diane Heatherington


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tina Diane Heatherington Obituary
At the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins ­Hospital in Cowansville, February 10, 2019, at the age of 49, passed away Mrs. Tina Heatherington, common-law wife of Mr. Sylvain Jacob, residing in Shefford.
She leaves to mourn her children: Stephanie, Deborah (Nicholas Mackey); her grandchildren: April and Alyssa; her sister Kerri (Patrick Hutchins), her sister-in-law Lorraine (Henry Beaucage), her stepfather Robert Benoit (Sheree), her uncle Barry, her niece Tamara Boucher and many other relatives and friends.
Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette ­Crema­torium.
The family will receive condolences at LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES ­BESSETTE IN WATERLOO, Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be held at the South Stukely Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 14, 2019
