Valmore Lacasse


1933 - 2019
Valmore Lacasse Obituary
At the CHUS Fleurimont, October 2, 2019, at the age of 86 years, passed away Mr. Valmore Lacasse, husband of the late Françoise Martel, son of the late Roland Lacasse and the late Alma Maurice. Mr. Lacasse resided in Sherbrooke and was formerly of Lennoxville.
The family will receive condolences from family and friends at the Coopérative funéraire de l'Estrie (485, rue du 24-Juin, Sherbrooke, J1E 1H1), on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the chapel in the same location. Interment will be held the same day at the St-Michel Cemetery.

Mr. Valmore leaves to mourn Carole (Patrick), Claire, Nicole (Danny), Lise and Mario (Mélanie); his grandchildren Félicia, Genny, Vincent, Émily, Katelyn and Evan; his great-grandchildren Gabriella, Jalen; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of the 2nd floor of the Pavillon Youville for the good care provided to Mr. Lacasse.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. https://www.coeuretavc.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 4, 2019
