We are saddened to announce the passing of Mrs. Vera Dustin Sisco at the Magog hospital on September 30th, 2020 in her 102nd year. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Sisco.



Vera leaves to mourn her children Carol (Arnold) Rever and Gary (Kathy) Sisco; her grandchildren: Todd (Manon), Judi (John), Jared and Cade; her great-grandchildren: Emilie, Amanda, Aisha and Mikaelle. She is survived by her brother Melvin and sister Joyce. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.



There will be private a graveside service at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store