1/1
Vera Dustin Sisco
1919–2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are saddened to announce the passing of Mrs. Vera Dustin Sisco at the Magog hospital on September 30th, 2020 in her 102nd year. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Sisco.

Vera leaves to mourn her children Carol (Arnold) Rever and Gary (Kathy) Sisco; her grandchildren: Todd (Manon), Judi (John), Jared and Cade; her great-grandchildren: Emilie, Amanda, Aisha and Mikaelle. She is survived by her brother Melvin and sister Joyce. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

There will be private a graveside service at a later date. 



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved