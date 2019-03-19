Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Verlie Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verlie (Laroche) Morrison


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Verlie (Laroche) Morrison Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Morrison Residence in Sawyerville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the age of 90.
Beloved wife of the late Clifford ­Morrison and dear mother of Sydney (Bernice) and Cheryl (Danny Hodge).
Verlie was the cherished grandmother of Tim (Debbie), Jason (Cathy), Angel (Fred), Dean and ­Stacie. She was the great-grandmother of Ashley (Andrew), Courtney (Nick), Natasha, Jasmine, Kiana, Kaley, Olivia, Cody, Cameron, Colin, Colton, Decklen and the great-great-grandmother of Logan and Carson.
She also leaves to mourn her sister Judy (Stuart), her niece Kim and nephew Kevin.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Sawyerville Funeral Home, 15 ­Station Street, Sawyerville, Quebec on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.