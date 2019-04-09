|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Morrison Residence in Sawyerville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the age of 90.
Beloved wife of the late Clifford Morrison and dear mother of Sydney (Bernice) and Cheryl (Danny Hodge).
Verlie was the cherished grandmother of Tim (Debbie), Jason (Cathy), Angel (Fred), Dean and Stacie. She was the great-grandmother of Ashley (Andrew), Courtney (Nick), Natasha, Jasmine, Kiana, Kaley, Olivia, Cody, Cameron, Colin, Colton, Decklen and the great-great-grandmother of Logan and Carson.
She also leaves to mourn her sister Judy (Stuart), her niece Kim and nephew Kevin.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Sawyerville Funeral Home, 15 Station Street, Sawyerville, Quebec on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 10, 2019