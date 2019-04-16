|
Passed away peacefully at the Magog Hospital on April 5th, 2019 at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Earl Harron and the late Helen Beattie.
Verna leaves to mourn her dear sister Judy (late Victory White). She was predeceased by her brother Arthur. She will be dearly missed by her goddaughter Stacy as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Vicky would like to thank the caring staff at the Magog Palliative Care Unit for the excellent care and support provided to Verna.
Funeral services will be announced later.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 17, 2019