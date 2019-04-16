Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Harron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Harron


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Verna Harron Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Magog Hospital on April 5th, 2019 at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Earl Harron and the late Helen Beattie.

Verna leaves to mourn her dear ­sister Judy (late Victory White). She was predeceased by her brother Arthur. She will be dearly missed by her goddaughter Stacy as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
 
Vicky would like to thank the caring staff at the Magog Palliative Care Unit for the excellent care and ­support provided to Verna.

Funeral services will be announced later.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.