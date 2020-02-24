|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Veronica, on her 100th birthday at the Centre d'Hébergement Cowansville, QC. Wife of the late Henri Dussault (1959) and the late Roy Moseley (2014).
Beloved mother of Judy (Doug), the late Roger (2001), Paul (Geri) and Helen (the late Robert). Wonderful and loving grandmother to Kevin (Trish), Glenn (Jan), Mathew, and Diane (Danny); awesome great-grandmother to Zachary, Finn, Rowan, Nicholas, Jeremy, Michael and Melody. Predeceased by her four sisters and three brothers. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Her career spanned years with Sylvania Electric (Montreal) and Keyano College (Fort McMurray). She spent many wonderful years of retirement with her late husband, Roy at Maple Leaf Estates in Florida. She was still able to swing a golf club at the age of 95, although she had not played in several years.
She will be terribly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Our many thanks to all those who helped with her in Mansonville, Knowlton and Cowansville.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Cajetan Catholic Church, Mansonville, QC.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 25, 2020