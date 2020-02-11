|
|
At the CHUS-Fleurimont Hospital in Sherbrooke, QC, on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020, at the age of 54, passed away Victoria Swift, beloved wife of Robert Bouthot. She leaves to mourn her children, Joshua (Kaitlyn), Emily (Yann) and Anne, her granddaughter Charlie, her brothers and sisters, Karen (Robert), Martin (Siuti), Sherry, John and Juliette, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Regean (Heidi) and Philippe (feu Sylvie), her nephews and nieces, Brian, Melissa, Kristen, Mason, Kiana, Sachi, Hunter, Izaak, Hillary, Hayley, Dominique and Vanessa, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the All Saints Church in Dunham QC on Saturday, February 15, at 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. After the service, family and friends are welcome at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 120 Davignon Blvd., in Cowansville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Yamaska Literacy Council would be appreciated. Forms available at the church or at the Legion.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 12, 2020