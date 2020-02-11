Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desourdy inc
101 Jean-Besré Street
Cowansville, QC J2K 0L3
450-263-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Bouthot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria (Swift) Bouthot


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria (Swift) Bouthot Obituary
At the CHUS-Fleurimont Hospital in ­Sherbrooke, QC, on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020, at the age of 54, passed away ­Victoria Swift, beloved wife of Robert Bouthot. She leaves to mourn her children, Joshua (Kaitlyn), Emily (Yann) and Anne, her granddaughter Charlie, her brothers and sisters, Karen (Robert), Martin (Siuti), ­Sherry, John and Juliette, her brothers-in-law and ­sisters-in-law, Regean (Heidi) and Philippe (feu Sylvie), her nephews and nieces, Brian, Melissa, Kristen, Mason, Kiana, Sachi, ­Hunter, Izaak, Hillary, Hayley, Dominique and Vanessa, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the All Saints Church in Dunham QC on ­Saturday, February 15, at 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. After the service, family and friends are welcome at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 120 Davignon Blvd., in Cowansville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Yamaska ­Literacy Council would be appreciated. Forms ­available at the church or at the Legion.
Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-263-1212
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -