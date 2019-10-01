|
Virginia Madeline Irving, in her 88th year, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 25th, 2019. Daughter of the late Genevieve (Kinsey) and Colin Henderson and beloved wife of the late Leslie Allan Irving. An only child who always wished for a large family, she was a loving mother to Gail (David Bennett), Mary-Lou, Joanne, Linda (Iain MacAulay), Wendy (Mario Gaudette), Dawn (Luc Rodrigue) and Lisa (René Charron). Cherished "Nana" to Megan Irving, Genevieve Gaudette, Kim Gaudette, Jonathan MacAulay, Colin-Irving Bennett, Fiona Irving-Bennett and Kevin MacAulay. She will be dearly missed by her great-grandchildren Livia and Zachary Péloquin as well as her many nieces, nephews, friends, and her nursing sisterhood. Retired nursing supervisor at the Sherbrooke Hospital, she cared for thousands during her career and lifetime.
Visitation will take place at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 42 Albert St., .Scotstown, on Friday, October 4th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the same church on Saturday, October 5th at 2 p.m. followed by interment at Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Riverview Cemetery Inc. c/o Linda Irving, 144 rue Coleman, Scotstown, Quebec J0B 3B0.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff at the CLSC Cookshire, Julia Berasategui Zamora, Dr. Michele Brochu, as well as the many friends and family who brought her joy, company and comfort which she carried with her each and every day.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019