Passed away at home on January 30, 2020 at the age of 96 and 8 months. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Boileau. She was the eldest daughter of Chris Winter and Julia Pfeiler and predeceased by her brothers Adrian and Cletus of Iowa. She leaves to mourn her children: Gérard, André, Cécile and Gabrielle (Richard), her sister Lillian Decovis (Richard) of Arizona, her cousin Carl Winter (Kay) of Iowa, her brother-in-law Jean Boileau (Marie) of Montréal as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
She was born on April 17, 1923 in Dubuque, Iowa, U.S.A. She attended St. Joseph's Academy in Dubuque, where she took a business course. She worked as a secretary at the Dubuque Automobile Club, the Union Bus Station and the Girl Scout Office, prior to becoming a Travel agent at the Dubuque Travel Bureau until her marriage to Paul in 1956. The couple met on a trip to Rome, Egypt and the Holy Land. They settled in Sherbrooke and later in Magog where Paul, a licensed pharmacist, owned and operated Pharmacie Boileau for some 20 years.
Virginia was very involved in the business, handling the accounting, cosmetics, and window displays. Following retirement, she and Paul continued to enjoy travelling.
For over two decades, Virginia was active in and President of St. Mary's Council of the Catholic Women's League in Sherbrooke and in Magog. She wrote articles for The Outlet and The Record. In 1990, she received the Medal of the Order of Saint-Michel from Archbishop Jean-Marie Fortier for her service to the English-speaking community and the Marian Chapel of St. Patrick's Church. She also collected thousands of used eyeglasses at church which were then shipped to developing countries. She volunteered at Princess Elizabeth Elementary School in Magog for some ten years and tutored both children and adults at home as a volunteer for Literacy in Action. She was involved in the Magog Library when it was on Main Street and helped out at many used book sales over the years. Finally, she supported several charitable organizations, both local and international, that work to improve the lives of people and animals alike.
Visiting hours are from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 9 at Ledoux Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10 at St. Patrick's Church, 115 Merry Street North, Magog. Interment will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank the CLSC home care nurses for the wonderful care they gave our mother over the last few years, as well as Dr. Noémie Valiquette for her home visits and personalized care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Memphremagog Hospital Foundation fondationhopitalmagog,org or the Frontier Animal Society safes.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 5, 2020