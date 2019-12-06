|
At home, in Ottawa, on December 3, 2019.
Cherished by Derrill Henderson, loving husband of 63 years. Deeply mourned by daughters Jo-Anne Scaffidi (late Carmelo), Gail Angel (Reg); grandchildren Laura (Kevin), Sarah (Colin), Philip, Dylan, and Steven.
Vivian was born in Asbestos and raised in Windsor (Quebec). Although the youngest of seven, she became the matriarch of the Muir extended family.
She is predeceased by her siblings Renovia (Toots), Herman (Manny), Owen, Ken, Esther, Ian. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews, and friends. A life-long learner, and no stranger to hard work and duty to family, Vivian's witty sense of humour appeared at unexpected moments to remind us that even during stressful times, we can laugh. A modest woman, Vivian's many accomplishments weren't important to her; what mattered was applying one's best effort, being well-mannered, and staying mindful of good intentions.
"Blessed is the man to whom his work is a pleasure, by whom his friends are encouraged, with whom others all are comfortable, in whom a clear conscience abides, and through whom his children see God." – William Arthur Ward
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 6, 2019