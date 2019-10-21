|
Wallace Arnold Doherty (formerly of Dunham, Quebec) passed away peacefully in Union Villa Long Term Care in Markham on Friday, October 18, 2019 in his 93rd year. The beloved husband of Priscilla (nee Barnum). Loving father of Phyllis Doherty of Thornhill, Eileen Baron (Glenn) of Markham, Susan Bertrand (Marc) of Neebing, Thunder Bay and Kevin Doherty (Andrea) of Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Dear grandfather of Matthew (Michelle), Christina (Bill), Jennifer (Mike) and Stephanie (Scott). Great-grandfather to Mila and Hudson. Brother of Russell Doherty of Knowlton, Quebec, Elda Hackwell (Ted) of Pointe Claire, Quebec and the late Geoffrey Doherty (Thelma) of Smith Falls, Ontario. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life to be held at Grace Anglican Church in Markham on November 16 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place at All Saints Anglican Church, Dunham, Quebec in spring 2020. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, Toronto through the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME, 7910 Yonge Street (Stroud, Ontario). Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 22, 2019