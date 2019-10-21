Home

POWERED BY

Services
Innisfil Funeral Home Limited
7910 Yonge Street
Innisfil, ON L9S 1L5
(705) 431-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Doherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Arnold Doherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace Arnold Doherty Obituary
Wallace Arnold Doherty (formerly of Dunham, Quebec) passed away peacefully in Union Villa Long Term Care in Markham on Friday, October 18, 2019 in his 93rd year. The beloved husband of Priscilla (nee Barnum). Loving father of Phyllis Doherty of Thornhill, Eileen Baron (Glenn) of Markham, Susan Bertrand (Marc) of Neebing, Thunder Bay and Kevin Doherty (Andrea) of Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Dear grandfather of Matthew (Michelle), Christina (Bill), Jennifer (Mike) and Stephanie (Scott). Great-grandfather to Mila and Hudson. Brother of Russell Doherty of Knowlton, Quebec, Elda Hackwell (Ted) of Pointe Claire, Quebec and the late ­Geoffrey Doherty (Thelma) of Smith Falls, Ontario. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life to be held at Grace Anglican Church in Markham on November 16 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place at All Saints Anglican Church, Dunham, Quebec in spring 2020. As an expression of sympathy, ­memorial donations may be made to the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, Toronto through the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME, 7910 Yonge Street (Stroud, ­Ontario). Words of comfort may be ­forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now