On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Walter, loving husband of Pierrette (Legendre) and father of three, passed away in Brossard at the age of 85.
He leaves behind his two sons, Glenn (Louise) and Russell (Sharon), and he was preceded in death by his daughter Jo-Ann (Dave) and his sister Kathy Arnott. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Pamela (Gilles), Philip (Marie-Eve), Devin, Trevor (Josephina), Kelly (Patrick) and Samantha, his great-grandchildren, Alexia, Maxime, Victoria, Tiernan, William and Maeve, his aunt Elsie Kerr and many dear friends and relatives.
The visitation will take place at
Résidence Funéraire Steve L. Elkas
4230, rue Bertrand Fabi
Sherbrooke
819-565-1155
www.steveelkas.com
on April 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on April 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The funeral service will take place in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. following the viewing.
Donations in Walter's memory can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019