On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Walter, loving husband of Pierrette (Legendre) and father of three, passed away in Brossard at the age of 85.

He leaves behind his two sons, Glenn (Louise) and Russell (Sharon), and he was preceded in death by his daughter Jo-Ann (Dave) and his sister Kathy Arnott. He is also ­survived by his grandchildren, Pamela (Gilles), Philip (Marie-Eve), Devin, Trevor (Josephina), Kelly (Patrick) and Samantha, his great-grandchildren, Alexia, Maxime, Victoria, Tiernan, William and Maeve, his aunt Elsie Kerr and many dear friends and relatives.

The visitation will take place at

Résidence Funéraire Steve L. Elkas

4230, rue Bertrand Fabi

Sherbrooke

819-565-1155

www.steveelkas.com

on April 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on April 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The funeral service will take place in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. following the viewing.

Donations in Walter's memory can be made to the charity of your choice. Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019