Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Arnott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Arnott


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Arnott Obituary
On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Walter, loving husband of Pierrette (Legendre) and father of three, passed away in Brossard at the age of 85.
He leaves behind his two sons, Glenn (Louise) and Russell (Sharon), and he was preceded in death by his daughter Jo-Ann (Dave) and his sister Kathy Arnott. He is also ­survived by his grandchildren, Pamela (Gilles), Philip (Marie-Eve), Devin, Trevor (Josephina), Kelly (Patrick) and Samantha, his great-grandchildren, Alexia, Maxime, Victoria, Tiernan, William and Maeve, his aunt Elsie Kerr and many dear friends and relatives.
The visitation will take place at
Résidence Funéraire Steve L. Elkas
4230, rue Bertrand Fabi
Sherbrooke
819-565-1155
www.steveelkas.com
on April 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on April 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The funeral service will take place in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. following the viewing.
Donations in Walter's memory can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.