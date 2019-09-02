|
|
Peacefully at the Brome Mississquoi Perkins Hospital in Cowansville on Wednesday, August 21st in his 85th year. Son of the late Frederick Everett Hoffmann and Tilly Higgins. Beloved partner of 50 years to Gwen Simpson. He will be missed by cousins Brenda and David Higgins as well as by many friends.
Wally was a salesman's salesman and worked in the automotive and sports industries including Lange Canada. In the 1980s, he and Gwen moved to the Eastern Townships where they became fixtures in Knowlton with their shop The Lyon and The Wallrus. He will also be remembered as a member of The Lions Club and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Wally had a lifelong love of sports playing hockey in England for the Nottingham Panthers, coaching in Arezzo Italy and later playing in the Old Timers League on the West Island of Montreal. He also played baseball in Florida with the minor leagues. Wally was a consummate skier and enjoyed many years as an instructor at Mont Habitant, a regular at Owl's Head and as a volunteer in the Adapted Ski Programme.
Gwen would like to thank the nursing staff at the BMP for the exceptional care Wally received during his stay there.
Donations to the BMP Hospital would be most appreciated. Website: www.bmpfoundation.ca
A celebration of life will be held later in October.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-263-1212
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 3, 2019