Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Fleurimont on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Beloved husband of Ann Cutler and dear father of Robert, Debbie (Bruce), Donna and grandfather of Nicholas (Kristy), Heidi (Anthony), Faye and Clyde.
He also leaves to mourn his sisters Waneta (Gaston), Caroline (Glen) and was predeceased by Wanda (late Jim) and also leaves to mourn many sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
As per Walter's wishes burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 14, 2020