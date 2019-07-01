|
|
Wanda Bockus (Née Sherman) passed away, suddenly at the CHSLD in Bedford, on June 26, 2019, in her 93rd year, loving wife of the Late Mr. Ray Bockus, longtime resident of Bedford.
She leaves behind her son Barry Bockus, her grandchildren: Scott, Stephanie and Pamela, and many other relatives, loved ones and dear friends.
Visitation will take place at the St-James Anglican Church, in Bedford, Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at 9 a.m. Funeral service will follow at the church that same day at 11 a.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 2, 2019