Complexe Funeraire Brome-Missisquoi
215 rue Riviere
Bedford, QC J0J 1A0
(450) 248-3749
Wanda (Sherman) Bockus


1926 - 2019
Wanda (Sherman) Bockus Obituary
Wanda Bockus (Née Sherman) passed away, suddenly at the CHSLD in Bedford, on June 26, 2019, in her 93rd year, loving wife of the Late Mr. Ray Bockus, longtime resident of Bedford.
She leaves behind her son Barry Bockus, her grandchildren: Scott, Stephanie and Pamela, and many other relatives, loved ones and dear friends.
Visitation will take place at the St-James Anglican Church, in ­Bedford, Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at 9 a.m. Funeral service will follow at the church that same day at 11 a.m.
Condolences may also be sent via our website at: www.complexebm.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

BROME-MISSISQUOI
Funeral Complex
215 River St., Bedford QC
PHONE: 450-248-2911
FAX: 450-266-6057
www.complexebm.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 2, 2019
