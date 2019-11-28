|
|
A golden light has stopped shining with the passing of Wanda Joan Cook (nee Wilson) on November 26, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her children; Karen (Gilles) and Randall (Sue); grandchildren: Ryan and Mitchell; along with many other devoted family and friends. Mom was predeceased by her parents: Stan and Helen Wilson; husband: Austin Cook; and brother: Bruce.
Mom lived life passionately with a great love of people, animals, music, des Canadiens, gardens and politics. It is inconceivable to think of life without her, nonetheless, we will carry with us her grace, wit, kindness and compassion.
We thank the staff at the London Residence for their unfailing patience, care and understanding with our mom. We thank the palliative care unit of the Hotel Dieu who were entrusted with her care during her final days. Lastly, a special thanks to Sue, a lifelong friend, and Bob Judge for their constant presence, support, love and loyalty during a most difficult time. We will be forever grateful to all of these beautiful people.
There is to be no funeral. Interment will be at a later date.
Donations to Blue Seal or any animal shelter of your choice would honor her memory immeasurably.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 29, 2019