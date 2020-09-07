1/1
Wayne George Clarkson
1940-2020
With his family by his side, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wayne. Eldest son of George and Doris (Johnson). He leaves to mourn his wife of 55 years, Shirley, his daughter Tara (Chris) and his son Andrew, his brothers and sisters, Stuart (France), late Ross, Craig, Neil (Penny), Ann (Michael), Diane (Daniel), Linda (François) and late Grant, his nephews and nieces, also great-nephews and great-nieces, and friends.
We wish to thank the staff of the Foyer Sutton for all the care and attention he received. A memorial graveside service will be held at the Sweet Cemetery in West Brome at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
31 Principale Sud, Sutton QC
PHONE: 450-538-2306
FAX: 450-263-9557
info@desourdy.ca
www.desourdy.ca

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
