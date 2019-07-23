After a short battle with ­cancer, we ­announce the passing of Mr. Wayne M. Johnston, at the BMP Hospital in Cowansville, on July 21, 2019, at the age of 72, surrounded by his family. Husband of Mrs. Faith ­Stewart, resident of Lac Brome, QC.

He leaves to mourn his son Jamie (Wendy) and his brother Wade (Anne). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Brady (Meagan), Ethan, Holden (Dana), Angelica, ­Anthony (Nathalie) and Trinda; as well as numerous great-­grand­children, relatives and friends.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Duboyce Cemetery in West Bolton.

The family would like to thank Dr. V. Lamoureux and the staff at Knowlton Clinic, and all doctors and staff of the intensive care unit of the BMP Hospital for the excellent care rendered.

