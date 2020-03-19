|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Wales Home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 78.
Son of the late Francis and Eileen (Stevens) Mills. Beloved father of Robert (Rosanne), Jon (Cecile) and Tracy (Rodney).
Wayne was the grandfather of Ashley, Tylor, Toni-Anne, Nik, Justin, Travis, Ryan, Alex, Kyle and great-grandfather to Liam, Sadie, Olivier, Jared, Iza and Mark .
He also leaves to mourn his brother Sydney (Donna), his sisters Haroldine (late Clinton Doyle), Dora and Barbara Levitt, mother of his children, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 20, 2020