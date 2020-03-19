Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Mills


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Mills Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Wales Home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 78.
Son of the late Francis and Eileen (Stevens) Mills. Beloved father of Robert (Rosanne), Jon (Cecile) and Tracy (Rodney).
Wayne was the grandfather of Ashley, Tylor, Toni-Anne, Nik, Justin, Travis, Ryan, Alex, Kyle and great-grandfather to Liam, Sadie, Olivier, Jared, Iza and Mark .
He also leaves to mourn his brother Sydney (Donna), his sisters Haroldine (late Clinton Doyle), Dora and Barbara Levitt, mother of his children, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -