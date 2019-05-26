|
|
After a long battle with Vascular Dementia/Parkinsons, Wendell Douglas Harrison passed away on May 17, 2019.
Wen was born August 7, 1938 in Massawippi, Quebec, the son of George Worth Harrison and his wife Ethel Maria Hool, both deceased. Also predeceased by sister Sherrill Phyllis (stillborn May 1945).
Left to mourn is his loving wife of 53 years Rena Nutbrown (married May 21, 1966 in Hatley); his devoted daughter Cheryl (Shane) and stepgrandchildren Erica and Michael; his brothers Sydney (Judy) and Kenneth (Judy); from the Nutbrown family his brothers-in-law Winston, Galen (Margaret), and sisters-in-law Barbara (predeceased by Gene Michaud) and Candy (Fred); as well as first cousins Wayne Sr. (Barbara), Marilyn (Don), Carol, and other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Final resting place at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Thorold, Ontario.
Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 27, 2019