Passed away peacefully at the age of 99, at Foyer Sutton on Monday, Sept. 28th. Wilbur was predeceased by his loving wife, Agnes Walker, his step-daughter, Carole Warnock and her husband, Ross Hooper as well as his sister, Dorothy Wallace and his son-in-law, Bob Bance.

Wilbur is survived by his step-children, Terry Warnock (Muriel) and Bev Warnock (Bance) as well as his grandchildren, Steven Hooper, Shannon Warnock (Jean Francois), Kristopher Warnock (Marie-Christine), Shawn Warnock (Amelie), Darlene Bance (Andy), Brian Bance (Jo-Anne), David Bance (Jody) and Cynthia Hooper (Charles).

Wilbur will also be fondly remembered by his fifteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to the staff of Foyer Sutton for their special care during Wilbur's final days.

