It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Wilfrid Gaulin at the Magog Hospital, on January 31st, 2020, at the age of 94 years and 9 months. Beloved husband of the late Laure-Hélène Laflamme from Stanstead.
Visitation will be held at the Cass Funeral Home, 545 Dufferin, Stanstead, QC, J0B 2E0, on Friday, February 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m., as well as on the day of the funeral from 9 to 10:45 a.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, Stanstead, Qc.
M. Gaulin leaves to mourn his children: Thérèse (Gérard), Françoise (Michel), André (Rita), Rose-Marie (Jean-Claude) (late Wendell), Denis (Claudette), Maurice (Nicole), Monique (Marcel) and Camil (Chantal). He was the father of the late François (late Céline). He also leaves his grandchildren: Josée, Nathalie, Stéphane, Annie, Solange, Hollie, Lee-Hélène, Chantal, Karl, Daniel, Patrick, Marie-Ève, Paméla, Roger, Charles, Bruno, Ledya, Alexandre, Mélanie, Jérémy as well as his 10 great-grandchildren.
He was a brother of the late Arthur (late Alice), late Hubert, late Réal (late Rose), late Annette (late Valérien), Oscar (late Monique) and Jean (Claude-Luce) and brother-in-law of Jacqueline (late Majorique), late Armand (late Constance), late Gaston (late Pierrette), late Roland (late Laurette), late Hervé (late Sandra), Yvon (late Evelyne), late Réjeane (late Patrick) and the late Gabrielle. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank the employees of the Coquelicot at the Manoir de Stanstead and the Palliative Care Unit of the Memphremagog Hospital for the wonderful care given to Mr. Gaulin.
As a memorial tribute, donations to the: "Fabrique de la paroisse Sainte-Trinité", 14 Maple St, Stanstead, Qc, J0B 3E0, would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Donation forms available on site.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 5, 2020