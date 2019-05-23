Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Willa Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willa Watson


1942 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willa Watson Obituary
To know Willa, was to love her. Generous, kind, caring, a friend to all who knew her, Willa's struggle ended on Dec. 4, 2018, at the Wales Home. Daughter of the late James Watson and late Isabella Burns, 'chosen sister' of the late Pauline Chartier.
Mourning her passing are cherished members of the Gregory family, ­several cousins in the Watson and
McCourt families, former co-workers from Domtar and countless friends.
A celebration of her life will take place at the Windsor Cemetery on June 1, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Willa enjoyed receiving visitors so please plan to join us following the service, for a light meal and social time in the reception room at Bar Val Joli, just down the street from the cemetery. To honour Willa's colourful personality, you are ­encouraged to wear bright colours and a big smile. We know she will be smiling down on us.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.