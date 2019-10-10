Home

Peacefully, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Garton). Loving father of Robert (Brenda), Debra (Pat), Blair (Brenda), Karen (Ronald) and Audrey (Robert). Cherished grandfather of Katie, Naomi, Crystal, Ryan, Rebecca, Ashley, Jennifer, Eric and Kirsha. Great-grandfather of seven. Predeceased by his siblings Borden, Eileen and Eldora.
Private family inurnment at Capital Funeral Home & Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County or to a charity of your choice.
Condolences and Sharing Memories at www.capitalmemorial.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 11, 2019
