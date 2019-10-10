Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gillies (Gil) Ross


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Gillies (Gil) Ross Obituary
Passed away on October 7, 2019, in Sherbrooke, Quebec. Left to mourn are his loving wife Anne MacIver, daughters Deborah and Lucy, son Peter, granddaughter Emma and grandsons James, Hudson and Elliot. Predeceased by his son Ian.
Gil will also be fondly remembered for his warmth and humour by a host of friends.
Gil was a graduate of Ashbury College, the Royal Military College of Canada, McGill University and Cambridge ­University. In 1961 he founded the ­Department of ­Geography at Bishop's University and was named ­Emeritus ­Professor of Geography in 1992. Gil was an outstanding teacher to several ­generations of Bishop's students in whom, during a career spanning four decades, he instilled a love of learning, intellectual curiosity and academic ­integrity. A true Renaissance Man, Gil was an all-around athlete, an avid skier, an accomplished photographer, a scholar of international repute, an authority on Arctic whaling and exploration, an Eastern Townships historian, and a ­prolific author. His last book was published just four months ago. Gil was also a latter-day golfer, a sometime maker of honey and maple syrup, and a ­connoisseur of fine rums.
A memorial service will be held in St. Mark's Chapel, Bishop's University, in the spring at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gil's memory to the Fondation CHUS.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.