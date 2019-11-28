|
|
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu, on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 77. He was predeceased by his parents Merrill Glavin and Doreen Filmore.
He leaves to mourn his daughter Laure Lee (Marco Bagaso), son Keith Davidson, brothers Michael (Donna), Kenneth (Lynn), Donald (Sue), Lawrence and sisters Jean (Philip), Elaine (late Renald) and Zelda (Yvon). He also leaves to mourn his grandchildren Jacob and Aiden, along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A funeral service and burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 29, 2019