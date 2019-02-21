William (Bill) Jewett passed on in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, embraced in the love of his soulmate and spouse, Sue (Susie) Enright, and devoted daughters, Elizabeth (Beth) and Lisa. Over the last two years, Bill faced the greatest challenges living with ­metastasized cancer and lymphedema. As his suffering ­increased, Bill stayed strong, courageous, and resilient. His sense of humour and quick wit, calm and steadfast manner, and kind and gentle ways remained ever present.

Bill will miss his dear siblings, Anne (Roger), John (Janet), and Faye (Gaylon); his wonderful nieces, nephews, and their families; his cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his special friends and neighbours, near and far. He was deeply grateful for all the people and places that blessed his life.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the teams from CLSC Memphremagog Palliative Care, Granby Hospital Oncology, Cancer Treatment Centre PEI, ­Pharmacy Cathy Riendeau and David Rousseau, and CLSC Mansonville, for their exceptional care and support.

At Bill's request, no visitation or funeral is planned; instead, a celebration of his life will be held on the home farm in Vale Perkins, Saturday May 18, 2019.

Please come and share your stories in honour of Bill. In lieu of flowers, ­donations may be made to the Lymphedema Association of Québec

(http://en.infolympho.ca/about-us/we-need-your-support/please-donate-now/).

Funeral arrangements entrusted to:

DÉSOURDY FUNERAL HOMES

4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville QC

PHONE: 450-292-3204

FAX: 450-263-9557

[email protected]

www.desourdy.ca Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019