1942 - 2020
It is with regret that we announce the passing of William Langevin at the Magog Hospital, on March 9th, 2020, at the age of 77 from Stanstead. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Monfette and his parents Geogianna Gagné and Alfred Langevin.
He leaves behind his children: John (Nicole Smith), William Jr, Ronald (Lesley Woodard) and Pauline; his grandchildren: Cheyenne, Marie-Danielle, Jonathan, Alysha, Nicholas, Sébastien, Cynthia, Samantha, Phillip , Brodie, Brooke, Gage, Emma, Cloé, Brandon, Jaden and Xander; his great-grandchildren: Alexis, Ilyssa, Hannah, Reid, Mallory, Araya, Adeline, Amélia, Denika and Grace, as well as his sisters Mary Ellis and Bernadette Kelly. He also leaves many nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
Under the present circumstances, a private funeral service will be held at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 23, 2020
