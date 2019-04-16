Peacefully in his sleep, William Lethbridge Rowe died on April 5, 2019 at the Wales Home in Richmond Quebec. Born in Heart's Content, Newfoundland on January 7, 1925 he lived in several rural settings from Gaspe to the Eastern Townships.

Bill joined the Royal Canadian Navy on his eighteenth ­birthday and served on D-Day, June 6, 1944. He graduated from Bishop's University in 1948 in mathematics, and participated in football, cross country running, and skiing.

Soon after, while working in Magog, he met Betty Fields and they married in ­November 1949. With the dawn of the computer age, he joined Sun Life in ­Underwriting Research in Montreal and ultimately Mississauga, where he and Betty resided until retirement.

He is survived by his children, Valerie of Cornwall, ON, Catherine Culley (John) of Victoria, BC, and Bill (Jackie) of Cambridge-Narrows, NB, as well as ­grandchildren Lana, Celia (Tim), Ian, David (Emily) and Neil (Kayla) and one great-granddaughter Eden. He also leaves his special friend Dorothy, whose companionship he cherished.

He was predeceased by his wife Betty, parents William J. Rowe and Eliza, his brother Michael and sister Barbara.

Bill's family would like to extend a special thanks to the Wales Home for such care and compassion during his stay.

A memorial service and interment will be held on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held at the chapel at Complexe Ledoux. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary