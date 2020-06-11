Peacefully at his home in Verona surrounded by his family on April 18, 2020. William (Bill) Lodge in his 74th year, beloved husband of Linda (Livingstone) Lodge of 52 years, loving father of Lorriane, David and Pamela Boomhour (Tony). Much loved grampa of Kayla, Zach, David and Lucas. Beloved brother of Brian Lodge (Wendy) and family from Danville Quebec. A celebration of life to be held at the Verona Free Methodist Church at a later date.

