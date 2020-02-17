|
|
At the B.M.P. hospital in Cowansville, on February 10, 2020, at the age of 77, passed away Bill Patterson husband of Nicole Bergeron. Son of the late Kenneth Patterson and the late Margaret Mason and brother of the late John. Besides his wife, Bill is survived by his son, Lee, brothers-in-law, Hercule Boulanger and Gilles Dubois, sister-in-law, Lorann Willard as well as his nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Family and friends will be welcomed at St-Paul's Anglican Church (24, St-Paul Rd., Knowlton) on Saturday, February 22nd, from 9:30 a.m. to receive expressions of sympathy, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. The family would like to thank the CIUSSS Estrie staff for the good care they have given to Bill over the past few months.
Donations in his memory to the Pettes Library (276 Knowlton Road, Knowlton) and / or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) would be appreciated. Forms available at the church.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 18, 2020