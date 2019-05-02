Passed away peacefully from pneumonia at the BMP ­Hospital, at 11:53 p.m. on February 23rd, 2019, in his 100th year with his friend Danny Foster at his side.

He was a well-known member of the community being the Principal clock and watchmaker in the area for over 65 years, somewhat of an icon in the local beekeeping ­business, and in his spare time a member of the Brome Lake Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara A. McClay, his grandson Robert B. Rooney of Niagara Falls Ontario, his niece Lynne McClay of Truro, Nova Scotia and his nephew Larry McClay of Woodstock, Ontario.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

"NOTHING CAN TAKE AWAY THE MEMORIES A HEART HOLDS DEAR"

Family will receive condolences at: BROME-MISSIQUOI Funeral Complex, 402, rue de la Rivière, Cowansville on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a short Masonic service, and by the memorial service led by the Reverend David Lambie.

Reception to follow at the Odd Fellows Hall in Knowlton.

A private interment ceremony at Union cemetery in Cowansville with close friends and family will take place around 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Creek United Church or a charity of your choice. Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 3 to May 7, 2019