|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Wilma Olive Wallace Ross on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at the Wales Home in her 96th year. Loving wife of the late Warren Ross and dear mother of Kelvin "Kelly" (Linda), Shelly (Ben). Dear grandmother of Debbie, Judy, Alex and Richard. Great-grandmother of Ashley, Gage, Nicholas, Arielle, Hunter, and Kaliya. Wilma is survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College St., Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) on Friday, April 17th, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, April 18th, at the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (256 Queen Street, Sherbrooke) from 12:30 to 2 p.m. with ceremony to follow at 2 p.m. Interment at the Elmwood Cemetery Sherbrooke.
The family would like to thank all of the staff on Norton 3 at the Wales Home for their wonderful loving care, attention and kindness Mom received while she was there.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wales Home, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or the Elmwood Cemetery would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 20, 2020