At the Fleurimont hospital, on March 20th, 2020, at the age of 63 years old, it is with deep sorrow we announce the peaceful passing of Mr. Wilson Irwin.
He leaves behind his mother Edna Irwin, his sisters: Helen McCubbin, Shirley Irwin and Linda Hill; his close cousins: Glenn Whitehouse, Graham Irwin, and Margery Strom, niece and nephews, cherished friends and long-time companion Danièle Gauthier.
Cremation was arranged under the direction of: COMPLEXE FUNÉRAIRE LESIEUR, 60 Boul. Pie IX, Granby, Qc.
*** In consideration of the situation related to COVID-19, we unfortunately find ourselves obliged to postpone the funeral to a later date. Thank you for your understanding. ***
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 27, 2020