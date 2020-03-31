|
Passed away peacefully at Manoir Lac Brome. Predeceased by her loving husbands William and Keith Riddell RCAF and sisters Gladys (Mudd) and Arita. Loving mother of Cheryl (Terry Osborne). Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, and friends.
A special thanks to all of the staff at Manoir Lac Brome - her home for 20 years.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date based on the Covid-19 situation.
Donations in her memory to the Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind – P. O. Box 280, 4120 Rideau Valley Drive N., Manotick, Ontario K4M 1A3 would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Désourdy Funeral Home, 101 rue Jean-Besré, Cowansville, QC.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 1, 2020