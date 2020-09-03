It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Winston G. Knapp, at Boucherville (CHSLD). Son of the late Vernon and Edith Knapp. He leaves to mourn his loving wife Jocelyne (Lavallée) and his daughters Kristina (Denis), Stéfanie (Denis) and Leslie-Anne (Frédéric) and six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Dear brother to Lawrence (the late Shirley), Violet (the late Vernon), Ronnie (the late Patricia), Arlene (Larry), Betty (the late Martin), Gloria (Chic), Linda, and Roger and predeceased by Beverley, Roland Bill and Rita. Will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

The family will welcome you at La Maison Darche, 505 boul. Curé-Poirier Ouest, Longueil, Qc. J4J 2H5 on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. A tribute at 3:30 p.m.

Wearing a mask at all times is mandatory. Funeral home will carry out a rotation.

