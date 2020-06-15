Yvan Ledoux
1924-2020
Mr. Yvan Ledoux passed away at the CHLSD Memphremagog, on June 11, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Gloria Patterson.
Besides his wife, Mr. Ledoux leaves to mourn his children: Hélène (René Lussier), Suzanne, Louise (Alain Bergeron), Philippe (Lucie Bessette), Ron (Nathalie Baroud); his 7 grandchildren, his 6 great-grandchildren as well as his brother Vincent. He was predeceased by his brothers Paul, Gilles and Roland and sister Claire. He also leaves his sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the caregivers on the 3rd floor "Hébergement" of the CHLSD Memphremagog for the wonderful care given to Mr. Ledoux over the past years.
As a memorial tribute to Mr. Ledoux, donations to the Magog Hospital Foundation, 50, rue St-Patrice Est, Magog, QC, J1A 3X3, would be appreciated by the family.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
