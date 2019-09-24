Home

In Magog, ­September 18, 2019, passed away Mr. Yves Ménard at the age of 66. He was the son of the late Charles Ménard and the late ­Thérèse Lemieux, and resided in Hatley.
Family will welcome friends and family at the Résidence Funéraire Charron et fils on Saturday, September 28 from 11:30 a.m. until departure from the ­funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. at the St-Thomas D'Aquin church in Compton, followed by interment in the St-Thomas D'Aquin cemetery.
Mr. Ménard leaves to mourn his ­children: Isabelle (Christopher Taylor), Philippe (Maryline Houle), Jeremy (Nadia Viens) and Martine (Mario-Jean Carrier). His grandchildren: Caleb, ­Olivier and Rafaël Taylor; Wylan and Naomy Ménard; Nathaniel, Emmaëlle, Sophilia and Nohlan Ménard; Antony Carrier; Stella, Samuel and Tessa ­Carrier. His brothers and sisters: Denis (Merryl-Jeanne), Denise (late Pat), Serge (Danielle), Christiane (Jean-Louis) and Nancy (Adam) as well as many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 25, 2019
