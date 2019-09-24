|
|
In Magog, September 18, 2019, passed away Mr. Yves Ménard at the age of 66. He was the son of the late Charles Ménard and the late Thérèse Lemieux, and resided in Hatley.
Family will welcome friends and family at the Résidence Funéraire Charron et fils on Saturday, September 28 from 11:30 a.m. until departure from the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. at the St-Thomas D'Aquin church in Compton, followed by interment in the St-Thomas D'Aquin cemetery.
Mr. Ménard leaves to mourn his children: Isabelle (Christopher Taylor), Philippe (Maryline Houle), Jeremy (Nadia Viens) and Martine (Mario-Jean Carrier). His grandchildren: Caleb, Olivier and Rafaël Taylor; Wylan and Naomy Ménard; Nathaniel, Emmaëlle, Sophilia and Nohlan Ménard; Antony Carrier; Stella, Samuel and Tessa Carrier. His brothers and sisters: Denis (Merryl-Jeanne), Denise (late Pat), Serge (Danielle), Christiane (Jean-Louis) and Nancy (Adam) as well as many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 25, 2019