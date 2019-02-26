Surrounded by her loved ones, February 13, 2019, at the age of 97 years, passed away Mrs. Yvette Ménard, wife of the late Norman Davis, daughter of the late Eva Lacroix and the late Samuel Ménard. She resided in East Angus.

The family will welcome family and friends at the Coopérative funéraire de l'Estrie, salon East Angus (146, rue Angus Nord, East Angus J0B 1R0) on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. as well as on Saturday, March 2 starting at 9 a.m. until departure from the funeral home. A religious service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Saint-Louis-de-France church (166 rue Saint-Jean Est, East Angus J0B 1R0).

She was predeceased by her son Georges, and leaves to mourn her children: Robert (Monika), James (Reinette), Henriette (Gilles), Lorraine (Jacques), Jean (Johanne), Linda (Jean-Paul), Mary-Ann (Gaston), Sandy (Sylvie), William ­(Bibiane) as well as her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She also leaves to mourn many nephews, nieces, other family and friends.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Société Canadienne du Cancer, 3330, rue King Ouest, bureau 130, Sherbrooke, Qc J1L 1C9 would be ­appreciated. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary