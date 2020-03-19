|
|
At the Providence Hospital in Magog, QC, on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the age of 83, passed away Yvette Côté, beloved wife of the late Henry Shepherd.
She leaves to mourn her children, Stanley (Barbara) and Sheila (Jeffrey Thibodeau), her grandchildren, Brian, Daryl and Sarah Shepherd, Jennifer Grochowski, her great-grandson, Henry, her brothers, Roméo and René (late Marina). Predeceased by her daughter Deborah. She also leaves to mourn many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.
A chapel service will be held at the funeral home in Mansonville at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville QC
PHONE: 450-292-3204
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 20, 2020