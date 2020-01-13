Home

Ada Williamson Notice
WILLIAMSON (née Wanless,
formerly Newman)
(South Shields) Passed away on 4th January 2020, aged 85 years, Ada Isabel (Belle).
Wife of the late Tom Williamson and Rennie Newman. Sister to the late Violet, auntie to Sharon and Michelle. Beloved step mam to Jim, Lynda and Les, grandmother to Kerry, Tracey, Louise, Chris, Lynsey, Karyn, Joanne and families, also a dearly loved great grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be left
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, tel: 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
