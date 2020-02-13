|
WILLIAMSON Ada Isobel
"Belle" The family of the late Belle wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, floral tributes received and donations of £110 each for Alzheimer's Society and Ashlea Mews Residents Fund.
Thanks to doctors at Farnham Medical Centre, district nurses and acute and palliative care team.
Special thanks to Vicky and
all the staff at Ashlea Mews
Residential Care.
Thanks to Mr Alan Scott from the Peoples Mission for a comforting service, Flowers by the Sea,
Whitburn, The Sea Hotel and to
Gill Martin and the staff at Co-op Funeralcare, Westoe Road for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020