FLEMING (CRAGG) South Shields Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on 11th November, aged 78 years. Alan, beloved son of the late Audrey and Stan and much loved cousin of Marilyn, Phill and families. Alan will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends. A celebration of Alan's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 26th November at 12.30pm. Flowers welcome or donations to Cancer Research.
Peter Johnson Funerals 4551111
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020
