Mason Alan Died 26th January, 2020, aged 69 years.
Taken from us too soon.
Wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
No matter how many tears are shed,
It will never bring you back,
The heartache of losing you will never go away.
With all our love.
Wife Maria, sons Derren, Neil Allan and all grandchildren
xxxx
Please meet for service on Tuesday 11th February, 2020 at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30 p.m. No flowers, donations to Cancer Connection or RSPCA.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020