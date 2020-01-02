|
Mossman Hebburn Peacefully on the 23rd December 2019 aged 81 years Alan.
A much loved husband of
Doris (Nee Nixon).
A devoted dad of Brenda and Ian.
Alan will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 1.15pm. No flowers by the family's request please, all donations in lieu of flowers to the Marie Curie Hospice Newcastle. Donations may be received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020